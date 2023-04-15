Some of the NFL's biggest names traded pads and footballs for rods and reels this weekend. On Saturday, Justin Herbert, Dalvin Cook, A.J. Brown, Chris Jones, Matthew Judon, DeAndre Hopkins, Quinnen Williams and Pat Surtain II participated in the Sport Fishing Championships' "The Catch" event in Miami.

The NFL players were divided into four teams with professional fishermen.

Two NFL players might have had a leg up. Herbert formed a fishing club in high school and Cook told The Athletic that he has been fishing since childhood. The Minnesota Vikings running back fishes in a river behind his home in Miami.

Did experience help them reel in victory? Here's how the NFL stars did:

Herbert lands a sailfish

Judon, Cook tag team

Different kind of catch for Brown