BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with veteran safety Rodney McLeod, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

McLeod will likely step into a key backup role in the Cleveland secondary behind starting safeties Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill, whom the Browns signed earlier in free agency.

McLeod enjoyed a rejuvenation in his 11th NFL season in 2022, emerging in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts as a key member of one of the league's underrated defenses. He registered career highs in pass deflections (8) and tackles for losses (8) and was the team's third-leading tackler with 96 stops.

Having played both strong and free safety in his career, McLeod, 32, is equally comfortable playing either role. He embraced more of a strong safety role last season in the Colts' single-high-safety scheme, providing significant impact at or near the line of scrimmage.

Undrafted out of Virginia in 2012, McLeod is lauded by coaches for his leadership and has played 156 games for the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Colts over his career. That's more than all but 11 players selected in his draft class -- an impressive run for the veteran.

In those 11 seasons, McLeod has 688 tackles, 18 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 9 recoveries, 60 pass deflections, 2 sacks and 3 touchdowns.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.