MIAMI -- Dolphins center Connor Williams will be absent from the team's mandatory minicamp, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday, the only Dolphins player not expected to be with the team.

McDaniel said Williams' absence is not excused although the two sides have been in communication; Williams was not at the team's OTA's practices last month either, although those are voluntary.

The former Dallas Cowboy signed a two-year deal with Miami last offseason and moved from left guard to center, where he started all 17 games. The 26-year-old is owed $7 million in the final year of his deal with the Dolphins.

Williams was Miami's best offensive lineman behind Terron Armstead last season but does not have a clear-cut successor. Free agent signing Dan Feeney could possibly fill the role as the team works things out with Williams.