CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants to be at the top of the football world.

Burrow has been in the conversation since turning the Bengals from a cellar dweller in the AFC North into a Super Bowl contender. But Burrow conceded that the top spot belongs to his biggest rival -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I don't think there is any argument now, it's Pat," Burrow said Tuesday at the start of the team's mandatory three-day minicamp. "Until somebody has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."

The two quarterbacks have squared off in the AFC Championship Game in the past two postseasons. Burrow and the Bengals took Mahomes down in 2022 before Kansas City won the rematch in 2023 on its way to a victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes had a massive year in helping Kansas City win its second Lombardi Trophy in the past four seasons. He led the NFL in Total QBR (77.6), passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41). Mahomes was named The Associated Press MVP, the second time he has won the honor.

Perhaps most notably, he picked up his first win against the Burrow-led Bengals. Before Kansas City exacted revenge against the Bengals, Cincinnati had won three straight games against the AFC juggernaut.

Last year was Burrow's best season in the NFL. He was an MVP finalist and named to his first Pro Bowl. He also threw a career-high, franchise record 35 touchdowns and finished 10th in Total QBR.

But the Bengals fell short of going back to the Super Bowl one year after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the big game. On Tuesday, Burrow said winning the Super Bowl remains the objective.

"The goals never really change for me," said Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. "They never really have. The top of the mountain is always the goal personally and team-wise. So even coming into the league, that was my goal. I wouldn't say that's changed year to year."

Many of Burrow's teammates and coaches have stumped for him to be considered the game's best. That includes Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who recently told NFL Communications that Burrow should be at the top of the list.

Chase took it a step further when informed of Burrow's opinion as to who's the best in the game.

"Pat who?" Chase said in a tongue-in-cheek response.

But Burrow isn't concerned about where others slot him in the yearly offseason rankings as he tries to continue his ascent as one of the game's best quarterbacks.

"I know where I can get better," Burrow said. "I know where I can improve just like everybody does. That's what I'm focused on throughout the offseason, throughout the year is incremental improvements to my game. You maintain discipline you'll get to where you want to."