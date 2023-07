Joe Burrow discusses the Bengals' expectations this season and the future of their wide receiving corp. (0:57)

The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Hendrickson has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons during which he had 22 sacks (14 in 2021, 8 in 2022).

The seventh-year player is entering the third season of a four-year, $60 million contract that he signed with the Bengals before the 2021 season.