LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wants a new contract as soon as possible, but he said Friday that there's "no question" that he'll play the 2023 season -- with or without a new deal.

"The way I see it is, I've still got a lot to earn," Johnson said. "I feel like I've still got a lot to prove. It's not like I'm a first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don't have a contract. ... I'm going to come out here each and every day and work, and then whatever comes from that, comes from that."

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Throughout the offseason, he repeatedly downplayed frustrations over not having an extension and confirmed Friday that he hired new representation to handle negotiations.

"I feel like it's just something that you just wait your turn," Johnson said. "Everybody's situation is different, too. Cole [Kmet] and his situation isn't necessarily my situation. Whatever my numbers are, are going to be my numbers, so I mean I'm not looking, 'OK, Cole's money is going to be my money.' Nah. I don't look at it like that.

"Definitely just something I am looking forward to seeing where it goes."

Earlier this week, Kmet became the first Bears player to receive a multiyear extension with a four-year, $50 million deal from general manager Ryan Poles. Kmet, like Johnson, was drafted by a different front office and coaching staff and took pride in proving his value to the Bears' new regime.

The deal was well received in the Bears locker room.

"I had a player come up to me after practice [Thursday] and said, 'Hey, you sent a ton of energy through the locker room because you guys are taking care of the guys in there,'" Poles said. "And it was really cool."

During the draft, Poles said Johnson is a player that you "keep here for a while." While he didn't address specifics about where negotiations stand, the GM praised the cornerback's early efforts in camp.

"I'd say like the relationship's good," Poles said. "He's out showing that he can perform at a high level and becoming the player that he wants to be and improve. So that's all I can really say about that."

Johnson started 39 games over the last three seasons with 31 pass breakups and one interception. Though his interception numbers aren't in line with other cornerbacks who have received big deals, Johnson has cemented himself as Chicago's top corner and is often tasked with shadowing the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver.

"I'm still gonna go out here and lock them cats up," Johnson said. "I do know I don't have the accolades. My accolades and my ability don't match up by any means. I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure. I have Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up. So that's not where my confidence is at.

"I'm a reality guy and I can look on the All-Pro list, and I ain't on there. But I still believe in myself 100%."

Johnson agreed with sentiment that teams prefer to pay cornerbacks with high interception totals. Expanding that area of his game isn't something he needs to guard against in the event he needs to prove his value further to the franchise before earning a new contract.

"Sometimes you've gotta adjust," Johnson said. "That's the biggest thing for me, too, is being able to adjust and being able to add that element into my game. There's certain ways to do it. It's not just about going out there and playing stupid and just taking risks and things like that, but definitely if it's something where I have to make sure that I'm preparing myself to play more off-man, then, I mean, shoot, I can lock a guy down playing off-man as well.

"... At the end of the day, I can't just not change what I'm doing and expect for results to be different. For me, it's just about finding that adjustment that I'm comfortable with and continue to be myself and continue to be myself but also continue to get better and expand my game."