METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara apologized at length Friday for his role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas that left a man injured.

Kamara took responsibility for his role in the incident, which occurred on the eve of the Pro Bowl last February. He was taken into custody at Allegiant Stadium after the game.

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," Kamara said after Saints practice Friday. "You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I'm wrong and I was completely wrong."

Kamara and three men, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, initially faced felony charges of battery with substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery.

Kamara recently reached a plea agreement that reduced his charge to misdemeanor breach of peace. The deal requires him to complete community service hours and pay $105,000 in medical bills to the man injured in the fight. He also issued a public written apology as part of the agreement.

Kamara said he embarrassed not only himself but also his family, the team and the NFL. He said he tried to keep the incident out of the media and away from the team as much as he could.

"Obviously, it's hard to do that when you've got such an incident like that. I'll be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kamara said. "Lost a lot throughout this ordeal, definitely not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it's OK. I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that's part of being a man and growing. From here, I just have to make the right decisions."

Kamara flew to the league offices in New York City this week to meet personally with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to tell his side of the story. He said he was grateful Goodell was open to meeting with him and that they accomplished what needed to get done.

"Obviously, I know that's not really protocol, but I mean, he gave me the opportunity and I took it and went up there and met with him and it went well," Kamara said.

He said he doesn't have any details about whether he will be suspended by the league, nor does he know when it will decide on potential discipline.

Kamara said he feels fortunate that the franchise, coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis were supportive while his case went through the legal system.

"You never want to be in a situation where, especially the position I'm in, being a leader, being just kind of like a role model, I don't want to be in a position where I put my hands on somebody. That's the last thing you want to do," Kamara said.

He added: "The whole team has been supportive really. You know, it's just unfortunate when you make a decision like that, but I know my character, I know who I am, luckily I'm somewhere where these people know who I am. So, that's kind of kept me going."

Kamara said he has learned from the incident and realizes that it's more than just a matter of walking away next time. He said he put himself in a bad situation before the fight even started.

"I mean, I was out at 5 in the morning," he said, noting that former NFL coach Tony Dungy famously preached nothing good happens after midnight.

Kamara said if he does get suspended, he's confident the team will be fine without him.

"Has it changed my preparation? No. I'm preparing the same way as if I'm not going to be suspended," Kamara said.

He added: "If I do, hypothetically in this situation, I don't expect the team to miss a beat. We've got to keep going whether I'm here or not. ... It's going to keep moving. Nothing is going to stop. If I do, I expect them to go and win for however long I get suspended. It sucks to say. ... Do I want to be out there? Yeah. But I don't expect any drop-off."