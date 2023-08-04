SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the team's first six games of the 2023 season due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

It was not immediately clear what led to Eskridge's suspension.

In a statement, a Seahawks spokesperson said the team is aware of the situation involving Eskridge and has "followed league and law enforcement protocol."

Eskridge, who projects as the Seahawks' fourth receiver, will be allowed to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 23, following Seattle's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In the meantime, he's eligible to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games.

A second-round pick in 2021, Eskridge has been limited to 20 games and 17 catches over two seasons because of various injuries, including a severe concussion he suffered in his NFL debut. But he's been a bright spot of the Seahawks' offseason, drawing praise from teammates and coach Pete Carroll for his playmaking and understanding of the offense.