ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Isiah Pacheco to play in their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions.

"Organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks,'' general manager Brett Veach said. "I think we're in a good place with both of those guys.''

Toney tore his meniscus at the Chiefs' opening practice of training camp and subsequently had surgery. He has yet to return to practice.

Pacheco had offseason surgeries on his hand and shoulder. He has been a limited practice participant through camp and has yet to be cleared for contact.

The Chiefs are hopeful Toney, acquired from the New York Giants at midseason last year, can be their leading wide receiver. He played a big part in their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter and later setting up another with a 65-yard punt return.

Pacheco led the Chiefs in rushing last season as a rookie. He ran for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have also practiced at camp without top pass rusher Chris Jones. Jones is subject to daily fines of $50,000 for missing practice as he looks for a new contract. He has one year left on his existing four-year deal that he signed in 2020.

"When it gets done, I can't answer that,'' Veach said. "There's no thought or mindset to trade or anything like that. Our intention is to get something done. We aren't there yet. The first game isn't until Sept. 7 so that's a positive for us. Chris has played in this scheme now for a few years and he does a great job of staying in shape.

"We'll continue to keep plugging away and hopefully we get something done.''