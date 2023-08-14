JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks entered a plea of not guilty on Monday to domestic battery and false imprisonment charges stemming from a July 21 arrest.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, but the false imprisonment charge is a third-degree felony.

Claybrooks, 26, was arrested in July after an investigation by the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office of an incident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2022. The victim alleged that she and Claybrooks argued after she accused him of cheating on her and when she tried to leave their shared Jacksonville residence Claybrooks restrained her, per an arrest and booking report.

The victim provided police a video which showed Claybrooks forcefully grabbing her and moving her from the backyard back into the home and it also showed Claybrooks restraining her around the upper body, per the report.

Claybrooks' July arrest was the second time he was arrested and charged with domestic assault. He also was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 14 and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism.

According to an affidavit, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman and damaged the phone by throwing it to the ground.

He was not prosecuted after reaching a settlement in the case.