JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested and charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment Friday, marking his second arrest in four months on a domestic assault charge.

Claybrooks was booked into the Duval County Jail and will have his first court appearance Monday.

In a prepared statement, the Jaguars said they were aware of Claybrooks' arrest and "are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, but the false imprisonment charge is a third-degree felony.

Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 14 and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism. According to an affidavit, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman and damaged the phone by throwing it to the ground.

He was not prosecuted after reaching a settlement in the case.