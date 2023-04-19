Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism, according to Davidson County court records.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman's hand and damaged the phone by throwing it to the ground during an argument. The woman, who told police she was Claybrook's ex-girlfriend, had bruises and abrasions on her hand, according to an affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

Claybrooks was released on $2,500 bond, according to court records. Both charges against him are misdemeanors.

"The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information," the Jaguars said in a statement to multiple outlets. "We will have no further comment at this time."

A hearing in the case is set for May 1, according to court records.

Claybrooks, a seventh-round pick in 2020, played in all 17 games for the Jaguars last season and totaled 13 tackles.