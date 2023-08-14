The Chicago Bears claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers on Monday, the team announced.

Walker, who started 12 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, was waived by the team on Sunday.

Last season, the 25-year-old Walker posted a career-high 107 tackles with four tackles for loss, his first career sack and two interceptions. It had been Walker's first year as a full-time starter after two seasons as a rotational player who picked up spot starts.

In his Falcons career, Walker played in 49 games for Atlanta with 20 starts, three interceptions and a sack. A fourth-round pick for Atlanta out of Fresno State, he was entering his contract year this season.

Walker played 24 snaps with four tackles against the Miami Dolphins in the Falcons' preseason opener, a game in which Atlanta did not play the majority of their starters.

Walker, a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020, will be in the final year of his rookie contract this season.

The Bears waived linebacker Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.