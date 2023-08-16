Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark debate whether Miami Dolphins WR duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the best in the NFL. (2:35)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is not participating in team drills at practice because there are ongoing contract negotiations, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.

Wilkins, a 2019 first-round pick, is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and has "made it clear" to the Dolphins that he wants a new contract, according to McDaniel. Wilkins has been present at the Dolphins' past few practices but has remained on the sideline during team drills.

"Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear he feels that his play is deserving of a contract," McDaniel said. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations. As a result, he has not participated in team [drills]. When he next participates, that'll be up to him."

McDaniel said he has been in "constant" contact with Wilkins and is "comfortable" with the situation.

"This is part of the business that teams are dealing with," McDaniel said.

Wilkins is set to play on his fifth-year rookie option worth $10.753 million and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He has been a team captain in each of the past two seasons and has actively participated in every Dolphins activity throughout the offseason, including the optional organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. When asked about his contract, Wilkins has consistently stated that he would let his agent handle it and wanted to focus on football.

Both McDaniel and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier have said they want Wilkins in South Florida beyond this season; the price to do so has likely gone up considerably over the past several months.

Multiple defensive tackles have signed massive contract extensions this offseason, including the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and Washington Commanders' Daron Payne, who each signed four-year, $90 million extensions. The Tennessee Titans signed Jeffery Simmons to a four-year, $94 million deal, and the New York Jets signed Quinnen Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract.

Wilkins is arguably the Dolphins' top defensive player and would be the third homegrown player to sign a lengthy extension under Grier, following cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Jerome Baker.