Kimberley A. Martin breaks down the talent level of the Ravens' starters and how disappointing it would be for Baltimore to not make it to the AFC title game. (1:51)

How disappointing would it be for Ravens to miss AFC title game? (1:51)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have reached a deal with former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, providing much-needed experienced depth at outside linebacker.

Clowney reached the agreement with the Ravens on Thursday night and could be in Baltimore as soon as Friday to sign the deal, a source said.

Baltimore has shown a lot of interest in free agent edge rushers this summer. The Ravens previously met with Kyle Van Noy and Dawuane Smoot as well.

Clowney, who was picked first overall in 2014, received a contract offer from the Ravens on his visit Aug. 8 but left without signing a deal. He then visited the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

By joining the Ravens, Clowney reunites with Anthony Weaver, Baltimore's assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Weaver worked with Clowney for three years when he was the defensive line coach for the Houston Texans.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Clowney has 43 career sacks, which is more than the current Ravens outside linebackers have in total (28.5).

The team is expected to rely on young edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo this season but lacks proven backups behind them. With Tyus Bowser (non-football injury list) taking longer than anticipated to recover from a knee injury, Baltimore didn't have an outside linebacker in practice who was older than 25.

Justin Houston, who led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season, signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this month. Baltimore didn't show much interest in retaining Houston, a source said.

Clowney, who turned 30 in February, played for the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons, signing back-to-back one-year contracts.

He had nine sacks in his first year in Cleveland in 2021 starting opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett. But Clowney had a disappointing season in 2022, finishing with only two sacks.

Late in the season, he told Cleveland.com that he likely wouldn't be returning to the Browns because the organization favored Garrett, who finished tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks, over him.

"You're all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney told the newspaper. "I don't even think [Garrett] notices. I ain't trying to say it's him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don't have a problem. It ain't his fault, and it's B.S., and I don't have time for it."

After the comments were published, Clowney was sent home before the final regular-season practice of the season and was ruled out of Cleveland's final game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Browns would lose 28-14. Clowney later apologized to Garrett in a statement.

Before the Pittsburgh game, Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin also confirmed that Clowney had refused to play on first or second down in Week 7 against the Ravens because he was upset with how the Browns had planned to use him in the game. The Browns lost that game as well. Clowney did not play on the opening series the next weekend on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals, although he entered the game during Cincinnati's second possession.