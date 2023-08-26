One of the Cincinnati Bengals' top pass-rushers was knocked out of Saturday's preseason finale with an injury.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai was ruled out of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders with a right ankle injury, the team announced.

On the opening drive of the game, Ossai appeared to limp following a first-and-10 on Washington's 46-yard line. He did not return.

Last season was Ossai's first full year in the NFL after he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in a preseason game against Tampa Bay in 2021, his rookie season. Ossai was third on the team with 3.5 sacks. He also registered 15 pressures in 15 regular-season games.

Ossai, who was a third-round draft pick out of Texas, had offseason surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of last season.

Ossai made the start against Washington alongside rookie defensive end Myles Murphy, Cincinnati's first-round draft pick.