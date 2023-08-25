With the NFL regular season fast approaching, it's as good a time as any to check in with the 2023 NFL draft class. So that's exactly what our NFL Nation reporters did, assessing how all 259 rookies who were selected in April's draft have done since entering the league, from OTAs to training camp to preseason games.

We covered them all, from top pick Bryce Young to players who had to wait until the end of Day 3 to be selected. Which rookies will start, which have outplayed their draft stock so far, and which high picks might be falling behind? We dive into that and more, with quotes and notes from all 32 teams.

Below are all 259 picks, grouped by team. Teams are listed in the order in which they made their first selection.

Round 1 (No. 1): Bryce Young, QB. The top pick of the draft has lived up to expectations in terms of processing, leadership and command of the offense. He was elevated to first string during offseason workouts and named the starter on the first day of camp. He has thrown 12 times in two preseason games, but seven have been completed and at least two of the incompletions were because the receiver ran the route incorrectly. His accuracy has translated to the pros. Young also doesn't have an interception, so he's playing mistake-free football. And as coach Frank Reich said of his reads, Young has been "sharp.''