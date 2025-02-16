F1 75 Live: Time, how to watch, what you need to know

McLaren become the first team to show their 2025 car as they release the MCL39 under a "camo" livery. (0:50)

The 2025 Formula 1 season will be launched in spectacular style in London. To mark the 75th anniversary of the sport, an unprecedented showcase event -- F1 75 Live -- will take place at the O2 arena involving all 10 teams. the 20 drivers and the bosses.

The live, televised event will be the first time that fans will have a chance to see all 10 liveries in real time. And, that's not all that will be be in the limelight.

From Lewis Hamilton's first public appearance for Ferrari to the rookies joining the circuit to the eight new driver lineups, there will be a lot to look out for at the O2 arena.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Key Details

Date: February 18, 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: O2 Arena, London

How to Watch:

If you aren't one of the lucky 15,000 to have got a ticket to the event, despair not as it will be streamed on F1's YouTube channel as well as their social media accounts. US viewers can tune in on the ESPN broadcast while those in UK can catch it on Sky Sports.

Lewis Hamilton had a private test with Ferrari in Barcelona in January. Getty

What will actually happen at the event?

As ESPN's Nate Saunders detailed in his explainer on 2025's launch season, each team will have seven minutes to present the car and two drivers along with on-stage interviews. The car on display won't neccessarily be the 2025 model but the livery will be. Teams will be presented on stage in reverse championship order from last season, giving the smaller teams a chance to get their presentation out there before the bigger stuff.

Williams and McLaren launched their cars last week, however, they both didn't use their official liveries. The day after F1 75 Live, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head to the Fiorano test track in Italy for Ferrari's official launch of the car.

Who else will be in attendance?

Barring the drivers and team principals, a host of celebrities are on the guestlist for F1 75 Live.

Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Fatboy Slim, Dina Asher-Smith Giggs and Vikkstar are just some of the names that will add to the night's star quotient.

Idris Elba is one of the celebrities who will be at the F1 75 Live event. Getty

When does preseason testing begin?

Preseason testing will take place between Feb. 26-28 in Bahrain ahead of the first Grand Prix of the year in Australia in March.

