Williams unveilled the FW47 on Friday at Silverstone. Williams F1.

Williams has unveiled its 2025 Formula 1 car in a one-off livery at a launch event at Silverstone.

All ten teams have agreed to keep their race liveries under wraps until F1's season launch event in London on Feb. 18, meaning Williams opted to present the new FW47 in an interim colour scheme for its private Silverstone event.

The FW47 will carry the hopes of Alex Albon and new singing Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard moved from Ferrari over the winter.

MEET THE FW47 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RPbuwWwfSc — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 14, 2025

Sainz joins Williams after four years at Ferrari, having become a sought-after signing in last year's driver market when Lewis Hamilton announced his shock move to replace at Maranello him in 2025.

The team put the first few miles on the car at the Silverstone circuit, making use of a promotional filming day on Friday.

After an installation lap, Sainz said: "Everything went fine which is good news. The first lap of a newly born car is a bit tricky but everything worked as it should and now we're ready to get into a run plan."

play 2:21 Carlos Sainz drives first lap in Williams FW47 Carlos Sainz takes the FW47 for a lap around Silverstone as Williams launch their 2025 car

Williams finished ninth in the constructors' championship last year after struggling to maximise the performance of its car for the majority of the year.

However, team principal James Vowles has consistently said Williams is gearing towards success in 2026 when new regulations present an opportunity to shake up the competitive order.

Williams' launch event at Silverstone came three days after the team announced the signing of new title sponsor, Atlassian, its first since a short-lived deal with Rokit ended prematurely in 2020.

The opening race of the 2025 F1 season will take place in Australia on March 16, with pre-season testing set to get underway on Feb. 26 in Bahrain.