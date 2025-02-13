McLaren's Lando Norris says the team need to start the season better if they are to challenge for the F1 Drivers' World Championship. (0:53)

McLaren's Lando Norris has said Max Verstappen isn't going to be "the guy" this season and predicts many drivers will challenge for the Formula 1 championship.

Norris mounted a significant challenge against Verstappen last year, topping the podium four times before finishing second in the standings.

After claiming his fourth-straight title, Norris admits Verstappen will be the driver to beat, but expects serious competition from a host of drivers.

"I don't think Max is going to be just the guy. I think it's going to be everyone," Norris said.

"So I don't think there's going to be any more interviews where I'm just talking about Max.

"I mean, I think when you talk about who is the driver to beat, then you would probably say Max, he's won the last [four] championships in a row. So he's definitely the guy to beat."

Verstappen won four of the first five races in 2024, and Norris said McLaren can't afford to start slow this season.

"I think we're coming into this season with our heads higher than ever, with higher expectations from ourselves because, you know, we've never started the season strong," he said.

"Quite simply, it doesn't sound good. And I'm not proud of saying that. But we've not started the season on the right foot at any point."

"Max isn't going to be the guy, it's going to be many, It's going to be all the others. And I'm excited to see what we can do."

