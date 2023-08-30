CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday became the latest member of former coach Matt Rhule's draft picks to be released by the Carolina Panthers.

For Corral, the move came a day after the initial round of cuts to get to 53 players, which had made the 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss believe he was safe.

Corral joined wide receiver Shi Smith, cornerbacks Keith Taylor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver, linebacker Brandon Smith, and offensive lineman Deonte Brown as cut casualties from Rhule's three-year tenure.

Overall, 13 of Rhule's 24 draft picks from 2020 to 2022 no longer are on the 53-man roster.

Thomas-Oliver and Brown were brought back as practice squad members Wednesday. Corral is also a candidate for that if he clears waivers and isn't signed by another team.

"I would love to have Matt back,'' Panthers coach Frank Reich said Wednesday.

Corral on Tuesday felt he had made the 53-man roster, saying he couldn't wait to get in the quarterback room with Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, and veteran Andy Dalton.

"A great group of men, for sure,'' Corral said.

Reich seemed to indicate Corral wasn't safe after Tuesday's cuts when he declined to speculate on whether the team would keep three quarterbacks, but he was complimentary of Corral, who missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury suffered during the preseason.

"Matt's incredibly athletic,'' Reich said. "He's got a really strong arm. He's worked as hard as anyone in the building. He spent a lot of time in this building. ... So happy with the progress he's made, and he's had a lot of snaps in the preseason and he's done a good job.''

Corral and wide receiver Derek Wright were among those waived Wednesday to make room for three players -- offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and linebacker Claudin Cherelus -- claimed off waivers.