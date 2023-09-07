The Minnesota Vikings and safety Josh Metellus have reached a two-year extension worth up to $13 million that includes $6 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Vikings announced they had signed Metellus through the 2025 season but did not disclose terms.

Metellus was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round in 2020.

He has long been one of the Vikings' top special teams players and was named its captain for the 2023 season. But Metellus also has been tapped for a more robust role on defense this season by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

During training camp practices, Metellus appeared extensively in three-safety sets Flores favors. Based on matchups, he could be on the field for the first defensive snap in the Vikings' season opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Metellus has played in 48 career games, making three starts in 2022 while recording his first interception. In the past three seasons, Metellus has been on the field for 929 special teams snaps, third-most on the Vikings over that period.