        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 1 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on Twitter
          Sep 7, 2023, 10:55 AM

          Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is finally here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the season opener. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Which team could be a playoff surprise? Who will break out this season? Will we see a veteran quarterback bounce back, and which rookie passer could stand out right away? Plus, what's the latest on lingering holdouts and looming contract negotiations? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 1.

          Jump to:
          Playoff surprises | Breakout candidates
          Rookie QBs | Veteran QBs
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Who's your pick for an under-the-radar team that will make the playoffs?