        <
        >

          Social media reacts as Rodgers injured, Jets win roller-coaster MNF game

          play
          Jets stun Bills in OT on walk-off punt return TD (1:34)

          Xavier Gipson returns a punt 65 yards to the house to win it for the Jets in overtime in dramatic fashion. (1:34)

          • Anthony Gharib
          Sep 12, 2023, 04:19 AM

          Undrafted New York Jets rookie Xavier Gipson went viral last week on HBO's "Hard Knocks" when he was informed he'd made the team.

          On Monday night, Gipson's game-winning play in overtime against the Buffalo Bills made him a viral star again.

          Gipson returned a punt for 65 yards and a touchdown to cap off a wild 22-16 comeback victory over the Bills.

          With Aaron Rodgers in the locker room after suffering a suspected Achilles injury four snaps into his Jets debut, New York fell behind 13-3 going into halftime but fought back in the second half.

          Backup QB Zach Wilson found Garrett Wilson in the end zone to tie the game with 4:55 remaining. Greg Zuerlein put the Jets in front with a field goal minutes later, but Tyler Bass made a 50-yard kick with two seconds left to force overtime.

          After the Bills went three-and-out in overtime, Gipson returned a punt to the end zone for the walk-off victory.

          Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson, who knows a thing or two about game-winning punt return TDs at MetLife Stadium, shared his reaction on social media:

          Former Jets signal-caller Mark Sanchez was also locked in on the big win:

          Jackson and Sanchez weren't the only members of the sports world stunned by the walk-off win:

          The sports world also reacted to Rodgers' shocking exit from the game with what the Jets suspect is an Achilles tendon injury. The quarterback is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday.

          Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari criticized the NFL's turf rules.

          The sports world sent well-wishes to Rogers on social media: