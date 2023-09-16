NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans downgraded starting left guard Peter Skoronski to out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Skoronski missed Friday's practice because of an illness and was initially listed as questionable. Skoronski's 92% pass block win rate in the season-opening 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the second best on the Titans' offensive line.

Tennessee selected Skoronksi with the No. 11 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was immediately inserted into the starting lineup at left guard.

Second-year offensive lineman Xavier Newman or 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz are likely options to play in place of Skoronski. If Radunz plays, it will be his first game action since tearing an ACL in December.

"I'm super excited," Radunz said. "It's a culmination of all the hard work, trusting the trainers and the coaching staff. The knee feels good."

Tennessee also used standard elevations from the practice squad for cornerback Eric Garror and defensive lineman Kyle Peko.

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) was listed as questionable but will be a game-time decision. Hopkins said the hope is that he'll be able to go and has prepared this week as if that would be the case despite missing three practices.