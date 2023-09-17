DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions dug into their bag of tricks before halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, busting out a flea-flicker from rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to quarterback Jared Goff for a touchdown.

Goff delivered a 36-yard bomb to wide receiver Kalif Raymond who was wide open on a deep right pass at 4:59 in the second quarter to give the Lions a 14-7 edge over the Seahawks. The touchdown pass marked Goff's sixth consecutive home game with at least two touchdown passes, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history.