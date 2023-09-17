        <
        >

          Lions, Jared Goff bust out flea-flicker for 36-yard TD

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNSep 17, 2023, 06:12 PM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions dug into their bag of tricks before halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, busting out a flea-flicker from rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to quarterback Jared Goff for a touchdown.

          Goff delivered a 36-yard bomb to wide receiver Kalif Raymond who was wide open on a deep right pass at 4:59 in the second quarter to give the Lions a 14-7 edge over the Seahawks. The touchdown pass marked Goff's sixth consecutive home game with at least two touchdown passes, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history.