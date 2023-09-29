THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Friday.

Higbee, who was playing on the last year of his contract, holds the franchise records for catches (317), receiving yards (3,239) and receiving touchdowns (20) by a tight end.

Coach Sean McVay called Higbee, who was voted a captain this season, "a glue guy" for the team.

"He epitomizes a lot of the things that we're looking for in Rams," McVay said. "Mentally and physically tough, loves to compete. He's got versatility. We ask a lot of our tight ends. He sets the example every single day. I love Tyler Higbee. Really happy for him and that's a good thing for us."

Higbee was a Rams fourth-round draft pick in 2016.

In three games this season, Higbee has 11 catches for 132 yards.