NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled out wide receiver Treylon Burks for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Burks is dealing with a left knee injury that limited him in practice Wednesday and caused him to miss practice Thursday and Friday.

Burks suffered an LCL sprain to the same knee during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings in August. That injury happened when Burks caught a deep pass and landed on the knee before being carted off the field.

Vrabel said the injury that caused Burks to be ruled out wasn't a reaggravation of the LCL sprain he suffered during training camp. Burks wore a supportive sleeve on his left knee last week before switching to a wrap this week.

Burks has played 76% of the offensive snaps for the Titans this season, tied with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the most among all wide receivers.

In three games, Burks has six receptions for 99 yards including a career-long 70-yard catch in Tennessee's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Eighth-year veteran Chris Moore is expected to see more snaps in place of Burks. Moore has three receptions for 90 yards on the season.

"Chris Moore has made plays every time we throw him the ball," Vrabel said Friday. "He'll get opportunities, and when we've thrown to Nick [Westbrook-Ikhine] he's caught it."

Help could be on the way soon with Kyle Philips' possible designation for return to practice from injured reserve next week, according to Vrabel.

Vrabel also ruled out safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and left guard Peter Skoronski (abdomen).