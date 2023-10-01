        <
          Broncos' Javonte Williams suffers hip injury vs. Bears

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterOct 1, 2023, 07:05 PM
              Jeff Legwold is a senior writer who covers the Denver Broncos and the NFL at ESPN. Jeff has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years, joining ESPN in 2013. He also assists with NFL draft coverage, including his annual top 100 prospects. Jeff has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999. He has attended every scouting combine since 1987.
          CHICAGO -- As if the Denver Broncos didn't have enough problems, running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury and was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's 31-28 comeback victory against the Chicago Bears.

          Williams did not play in the second half and had two carries for zero yards. The Broncos trailed 21-7 at halftime but outscored Chicago 17-0 in the fourth quarter for the team's first victory of the season.

          Williams, whose return from last season's knee injury had been one of the bright spots of training camp, came into the day as the Broncos' leading rusher, with 138 yards on 36 carries. He suffered multiple ligament tears and other damage in his knee in Week 4 last season, but he had worked his way back to being the Broncos' primary back.

          The Broncos have been dealing with a rash of hip injuries, with linebackers Josey Jewell and Frank Clark and safety Justin Simmons all inactive for Sunday's game with hip issues.

          Samaje Perine and rookie Jaleel McLaughlin split running back duties after Williams left the game.