FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Saying he experienced "the ultimate dream come true", former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins told ESPN on Friday that he's retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired," Collins said in an interview. "It was wonderful and something I never thought I'd be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it's time to relax and be with my family."

Collins, 33, had three different stints with the Patriots, starting when the team selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Southern Mississippi.

He was part of two Super Bowl championship teams, in 2014 and 2016, although the Patriots traded him to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. Collins played in Cleveland through the 2018 season, then re-joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2019 before signing with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2020. He ultimately landed back in New England during the 2021 season and stayed with the team through 2022.

The Browns had signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract before the 2017 season, and the Lions had inked him to a three-year, $30 million pact before the 2020 season.

In all, Collins played in 125 regular-season games (105 starts) and totaled 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles. He also appeared in nine playoff games (7 starts), amassing 55 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Collins was known for, among other things, high-end athleticism that included him jumping over a long snapper to block a point-after-attempt during the 2015 season. The NFL later banned the technique, citing player safety concerns.

Collins said he plans to become a football coach because "I can't be without football too long" but is currently enjoying time with his wife Katrina and their three sons - Jamie Jr., Jackson and Jakobi.

"The kids definitely keep me in shape and keep me running around, not to mention my nerves and blood pressure up," he chuckled. "But I'm still thinking about football all the time, it's bleeding through my veins. I love the game."