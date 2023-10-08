GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Cincinnati Bengals were rewarded for their aggressiveness at the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a failed fourth-down attempt by the Bengals gave Arizona the ball a few feet from its goal line, the Cardinals tried to gain a little breathing room with less than two minutes until halftime. But Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a pass that went through Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal's hands and returned it for an 11-yard touchdown, giving the Bengals a 17-14 lead.

It was Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs' first interception in 137 attempts, snapping the longest such streak to start a season in franchise history.