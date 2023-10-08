Jets' Breece Hall races 72 yards for touchdown

DENVER --- New York Jets running back Breece Hall scored on a 72-yard run -- the longest rush of his career -- to give the Jets a 15-13 lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field.

It was a power run by the Jets with left guard Laken Tomlinson pulling to his right. He blocked linebacker Alex Singleton, creating a gaping hole. With fullback Nick Bawden as an escort, Hall burst through the point of attack, hit a max speed of 21.5 mph and cruised to the end zone with 13:29 left in the third quarter.

It was poetic symmetry for Hall, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Denver last season in Week 7. Just this week, coach Robert Saleh lifted the "pitch count" for Hall, saying the second-year back had no playing-time limitations.