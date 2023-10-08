        <
          Jets' Breece Hall races 72 yards for touchdown

          • Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff WriterOct 8, 2023, 10:17 PM
          DENVER --- New York Jets running back Breece Hall scored on a 72-yard run -- the longest rush of his career -- to give the Jets a 15-13 lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field.

          It was a power run by the Jets with left guard Laken Tomlinson pulling to his right. He blocked linebacker Alex Singleton, creating a gaping hole. With fullback Nick Bawden as an escort, Hall burst through the point of attack, hit a max speed of 21.5 mph and cruised to the end zone with 13:29 left in the third quarter.

          It was poetic symmetry for Hall, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Denver last season in Week 7. Just this week, coach Robert Saleh lifted the "pitch count" for Hall, saying the second-year back had no playing-time limitations.