          Panthers' Frank Reich ceding playcalling to OC Thomas Brown

          play
          Bryce Young not losing confidence despite Panthers' 0-6 start (1:05)

          Rookie QB Bryce Young reflects on the start to his career with the Panthers. (1:05)

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterOct 16, 2023, 05:33 PM
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers coach Frank Reich is turning over the playcalling for rookie quarterback Bryce Young to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, he confirmed Monday.

          Brown, 37, is in his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator. He came to Carolina from the Rams, where he was the assistant head coach in addition to coaching tight ends and running backs the past couple of seasons.

          His first game of calling plays for the 0-6 Panthers, the only winless team in the NFL, will be an Oct. 29 home game against the Texans after the bye week.

          Reich has adamant from the day he took the job that he was best fitted to call plays for Young, the top pick of the draft, but that one day he would turn the duties over.

          He had given no indication that would be this season.