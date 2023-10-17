Micah Parsons sacks Justin Herbert on second down, then Stephon Gilmore picks him off on the next play to seal the win for Cowboys. (0:40)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- When Justin Herbert took the field with just over two minutes remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers trailing the Dallas Cowboys by only three points, it was a position Herbert and all Chargers fans are likely accustomed to.

Herbert has played in 38 one-score games since he entered the league in 2020, second most in the NFL over that span. Herbert has gone 18-20 in those games, with four more losses than any other quarterback.

Monday night's game was one of those losses, as the Cowboys' pass rush forced Herbert into an errant throw that landed in the hands of defensive back Stephon Gilmore, effectively ending the game. The Cowboys kneeled the ball on their remaining snaps and won 20-17, dropping Los Angeles to 2-3 and third in the AFC West.

"I thought those receivers, they made plays, and the offensive line, they're going up against a really good front seven, and they battled well today, and they gave me plenty of time to be able to get the ball off," Herbert said.

I feel horrible for the guys for the way that the game went, but we'll have to to be better and learn from it."

Monday night marked the second straight game in which Herbert looked like a different version of the player many consider to be among the top tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Herbert set career lows in completions (13) and yards (167) and threw an interception on a play that resulted in his fractured left middle finger.

Herbert's counting stats were better Monday: 227 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he made costly errors, two of the most significant coming on throws to Keenan Allen.

The first was in the second quarter when Allen beat Cowboys defender DaRon Bland down the sideline, but Herbert overthrew Allen and the ball landed out of bounds. Four plays later, the Chargers punted.

On a fourth down in the first quarter, Allen made Bland fall with a quick double move that left the receiver wide open. Herbert overthrew Allen again. Herbert threw his arms up in frustration, and Allen sat on his knees and stared at the Sofi Stadium ceiling, both realizing the missed opportunity in a game filled with them.

"Keenan ran two great routes, and I missed him, so that's on me as a quarterback," Herbert said. "And we had those explosive opportunities, and we have to capitalize on those. That's a really good defense we're going against. I can't miss throws like that, and you know, expect to continue to get back on third down and get back on track."

"He missed Keenan on the double move, but that's just part of ball," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "He definitely gave us a chance to win in the game."

Herbert's throws to Allen were indeed bad misses when he had good protection from the offensive line, but that was far from the case all night.

Much of Herbert's struggles can be attributed to the Cowboys' dominant defensive line play. Herbert seemed to be scrambling all game as the Cowboys' pass rush blew by Chargers offensive linemen with ease. According to Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys generated pressure on 47.6% of Herbert's dropbacks, the highest rate of pressure Herbert has faced in any game this season.

"I feel like we prepared. Some of it was just technique, some of it was just tough luck," offensive guard Jamaree Salyer said of the offensive line struggles. "Obviously, they got a lot of good players who get paid a lot of money ... just some situations we got to have better technique, some situations you got to have a better plan."

The Chargers have the Kansas City Chiefs up next Sunday. According to Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs have the lowest percentage of quarterback pressures in the NFL, generating 29.2% of pressures on dropbacks. Still, they are sixth in the league with 17 sacks.

If the Chargers don't find an answer for the Chiefs' defensive line by Sunday, they could be in a similar position.

"I think it's our job as an offense to be able to score more points," Herbert said. "When our defense is playing as well as they are ... we got to capitalize on those turnovers, capitalize on the field position. So it's on us as an offense."