Whenever the Miami Dolphins score a touchdown or come up with a game-changing defensive play, the real fun begins.

A simple high-five or chest bump doesn't come close to the pageantry of a typical Dolphins celebration. Many of the Fins' touchdowns this year have been followed by celebrations that either pay homage to a famous movie scene or a dance move that electrified the crowd.

We've rounded up some of the best celebrations from the Dolphins' 2023 season.

Taking it to the stands

The fans set the Dolphins up for this big win. After tallying a 54-yard touchdown, Tyreek Hill hopped in the stands to celebrate with the fans from their perspective.

Surf's up

They do surf year-round in Miami.

Doing his dance

Christian Wilkins just might be the life of the party.

'Remember the Titans'

After a 4-yard carry into the end zone, running back Raheem Mostert -- with the help of Braxton Berrios, Jaylen Waddle and Robert Hunt -- did a tribute to the 2000 classic "Remember the Titans".

'Stomp the Yard'

If you've seen the movie, then you know. As for Hill, he did that.

The Waddle dance

When the receiver scores, the football becomes a lever to wind up the Waddle celebration, similar to a toy penguin.

Bowling Waddle

The football serves as a bowling ball on this one, while the players serve as the pins.