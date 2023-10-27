Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid score touchdowns in prolific second quarter for Bills

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A big debate with the Buffalo Bills offense this season was how much quarterback Josh Allen should be running the football, while also trying to protect his body and stay healthy.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills used Allen's legs early, including on the team's first touchdown of the game to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The Bills scored 10 points combined in the first halves of the last three games.

Allen got the snap in the shotgun and proceeded to run straight up the middle of the field. He then veered left to avoid multiple Tampa Bay defenders and then untouched into the end zone.

The 13-yard touchdown was the 43rd of his career, tying Steve Young for second all-time by a quarterback and trailing only Cam Newton (75) in NFL history.

After the Bills came up short on two trips to earlier trips to the red zone (a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Bass and then an incomplete pass on 4th-and goal from the two-yard line ended the other drives), Buffalo was able to cap off the five-play 23-yard drive with the Allen touchdown.

The drive was helped by a 24-yard punt return by wide receiver Deonte Harty to give the Bills good field position.

Allen has three carries for 24 yards. He now is the first player in Bills history with at least five rushing touchdowns in each of his first six seasons (passing Thurman Thomas for the longest streak to begin a career in franchise history).

Later in the second quarter, after the Buccaneers tied the score at 10-10, Allen connected with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 22-yard touchdown pass on what was Kincaid's first career touchdown.

It took until Kincaid's seventh game in the NFL, but the first-round pick finally got his first TD. Allen threw slightly across his body as he scrambled and found Kincaid as he went toward the right side of the field and past safety Ryan Neal on third-and-12 for a 22-yard score. The score gave the Bills a 17-10 lead. With Kincaid the only active tight end tonight, his role should continue to be prominent.