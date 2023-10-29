Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in Sunday's game against Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pickett was hit by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis with 17 seconds left as Gotsis drilled the quarterback and deflected his pass attempt on first down. Pickett stayed down on his hands and knees at the midfield logo for several seconds after the play as trainers rushed to him.

The second-year quarterback came off the field and went straight back to the locker room to be evaluated for a rib injury. Though he was initially designated as expected to return, Pickett was later downgraded to out after attempting to warm up on the sideline.

It's the second time this season Pickett hasn't finished a game; he suffered a knee injury in the second half of the Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. As against the Texans, back up Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett on Sunday.

Prior to his injury, Pickett was 10 of 16 for 73 yards along with one 10-yard rush.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. The safety, who leads the Steelers with 54 total tackles, walked off the field slowly under his own power after going down on the Jaguars' second series. He was briefly evaluated in the blue sideline injury tent before going back to the locker room. He was initially ruled doubtful to return but was downgraded to out with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter.

A slick field due to a light rain falling in Pittsburgh has had an impact; wide receiver Diontae Johnson slipped earlier in the contest.

Though Fitzpatrick doesn't have an interception this season, he has been key in slowing the run game, saving big runs from becoming touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick is at least the third Steelers player to miss time with a hamstring injury this season. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Diontae Johnson went on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.