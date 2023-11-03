Pat McAfee praises Will Levis for his performance, despite the Titans' loss to the Steelers. (1:32)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol, according to coach Mike Vrabel.

"From what it looked like, I would say that that was probably, it's going to be as good of a prognosis as what it could have been," Vrabel said on Friday.

Burks has already communicated with Vrabel via text and is reporting to the facility on Friday.

The injury occurred when Burks tried to make a deep catch along the sideline on a fourth down, but saw the ball slip from his grasp. Burks landed awkwardly and was unconscious momentarily, Vrabel said.

Vrabel said the Titans are hopeful to get Burks back "as quickly and correctly as possible." It's the second time Burks was unconscious after a play in less than a year. Burks was knocked unconscious by Eagles safety Marcus Epps on Dec. 4 after catching a touchdown pass.

The Titans don't play again until Nov. 12 which gives Burks extra time to recover.

Vrabel said he is still not ready to name a starter at quarterback for their next game. When asked about Ryan Tannehill getting the job back once he's healthy, Vrabel said they'll evaluate the depth chart over the weekend and have an answer on Tuesday after seeing where Tannehill's health is.

"I'm going to tell you everything that I can tell you on Tuesday as it relates to the depth chart at quarterback, at tackle, at cornerback," Vrabel said. "I'll tell you everything I can possibly tell you based on Ryan's health, based on the health of everybody else."

Tennessee has a 2-4 record with Tannehill as the starter. The Titans are 1-1 in the games rookie Will Levis has started.

Vrabel had in the past said "he thinks it could be a possibility Tannehill would be the starter if healthy." Tannehill missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Vrabel wouldn't say if he is more open to Levis being the starter after his 262-yard passing game in the 20-16 loss to the Steelers. Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, made it clear he's capable of managing the offense even when under duress as shown by completing six of his 10 attempts while pressured 15 times, a season-high for Titans quarterbacks.

Choosing the starter has both present and future impact for the Titans.

"I think that you have to focus on today and what's best for us today," Vrabel said. "Then on the other hand there are longterm implications for decisions that we make."