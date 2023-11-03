Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb Oct. 15.

Fields, who was ruled out by coach Matt Eberflus on Monday, is officially listed as doubtful to play against the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to start his third straight game in Fields' absence.

"Good to see him back at practice," Eberflus said. "He's progressing day to day now, so it's good to see and take that next step in that progression. He was dialed in on the game plan the whole week, as he's been the last couple weeks. ... As you guys see, he's doubtful for the game, which is 51% out. But we'll see where it progresses through this weekend and onto the start of next week as well."

Fields began throwing for the first time Friday and wore a glove over his right hand to help him grip the football.

"I just use a glove because I don't have to grip the ball as hard with the glove, so it just makes it easier to throw," Fields said.

Fields spent the open portion of practice throwing routes on air adjacent to practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley.

"[The ball] definitely had some zip on it and definitely seems regular to me," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "It's all about the feel, though, all about how he feels."

Fields' ability to grip the football, which the quarterback says is not at full strength 19 days after sustaining the injury, is paramount for his return.

"It's not fully back, no, and there's, of course, still a little bit of pain, but like I said, I've been preparing like I'm going to play and just meetings, walk-throughs, just been locked in," Fields said.

Following Chicago's Week 9 game at New Orleans, the Bears have a short turnaround before hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Fields did not commit to a timeline for his return and whether he could be ready for the Week 10 game.

"It's just going to be day-by-day, to be honest with you," Fields said. "I've been progressing each and every day, but we'll see."

If the Bears opt to sit Fields against the Panthers, they could reenter him into the starting lineup after 10 days between games, when Chicago travels to Detroit on Nov. 19.

"That's really depending on Justin, where his pain tolerance is when he throws and then also the functionality of it, where it goes from there," Eberflus said.

The Bears ruled out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) against New Orleans. Left tackle Braxton Jones, who practiced in full Friday for the first time since being designated to return from injured reserve last week, is listed as questionable. Chicago has to activate Jones off injured reserve and onto the active roster before he is eligible to play.