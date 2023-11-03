Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, in a physical game in which neither team emerged unscathed.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks lay motionless for a couple of minutes after attempting to catch a long pass in traffic down the sidelines, and he's now in concussion protocol. The news was worse for the Steelers, who appear to have lost linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) for the remainder of the season.

Both teams also had injury issues at quarterback. Rookie Will Levis made his second consecutive start for the Titans, who were without Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Steelers starter Kenny Pickett (ribs) was a game-time decision, but he was able to go as Pittsburgh raised its record to 5-3.

In other quarterback news, Matthew Stafford's status for the Los Angeles Rams is questionable, while the Cleveland Browns appear set to welcome Deshaun Watson back to the lineup.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Right thumb

Stafford is questionable to play against the Green Bay Packers, and coach Sean McVay said Friday that they're willing to take it right up until game time with the quarterback. Stafford, who has a UCL sprain in his right thumb, is "making good progress" with being able to grip the football, McVay said. Stafford did not practice this week. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien would start in Stafford's place.

-- Sarah Barshop

Injury: Groin

The Falcons' leading receiver is out with a groin injury suffered last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. London didn't practice all week. With him out, Atlanta will try to replace his production -- 37 catches, 438 yards, two touchdowns --- with Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson. Don't be surprised if tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith also take some of London's workload.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Shoulder, groin

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that Watson would start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Watson has missed all but one quarter of Cleveland's past four games due to a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder. He was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday but had a full practice Friday.

Newsome, the Browns' nickel corner who was injured last week, will not play. Rookie Cameron Mitchell will start in his place.

-- Jake Trotter

Injury: Toe

Samuel won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. He has caught 35 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns this season. But, without him in the lineup, Washington will tweak its receiving rotation, getting players such as Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder more time. Crowder has caught nine passes -- three more than Brown -- and can work out of the slot. Jahan Dotson also aligns in the slot in three-receiver sets.

-- John Keim

Injury: Ankle

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Hurst is available to play on Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury. Hurst said he has been practicing at left guard, which is where he started the first five games of the season. The Saints also are still dealing with a stomach bug that was going around last week, with running back Kendre Miller now questionable after coming down with it late in the week.

-- Katherine Terrell