ATLANTA -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter of his first NFL start Sunday and will not return to the game, the team announced.

Hall suffered the injury at the end of the Vikings' second possession after a 3-yard scramble on third down. He was hit hard by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Kaden Elliss, and the back of his helmet hit the turf hard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Players and officials immediately began signaling for medical personnel, although Hall eventually walked off the field under his own power.

Hall was replaced by Josh Dobbs, whom the Vikings acquired last week from the Arizona Cardinals following a season-ending Achilles injury to starter Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings also lost wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a concussion with 4:06 remaining in the second quarter. Just after pulling in a 13-yard pass from Dobbs to convert a third-and-8, Osborn was hit in the head by Okudah. Osborn lay motionless for several moments and was eventually surrounded by the entire Vikings team on the field.

Medical officials initially took out a backboard, but Osborn eventually stood up and walked over to a cart under his own power. He gave a thumbs-up as he was driven into the Vikings' locker room.

The injury left the Vikings without two of their top three wide receivers. Justin Jefferson remains on IR because of a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Hall completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards in his brief stint. Dobbs was sacked for a safety on his third play in the game.

The Vikings began the season with veteran Nick Mullens as Cousins' primary backup, but Mullens has been on injured reserve since Oct. 11 because of a back injury. Dobbs was the only other quarterback on the active roster Sunday. Sean Mannion is on the practice squad.