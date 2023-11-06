Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- An already banged-up Buffalo Bills defense suffered another loss in the second quarter of Sunday night's 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Bernard initially received attention from athletic trainers just over halfway through the second quarter after a scramble by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a play that Bernard was not involved in. After talking with athletic trainers on the sideline for multiple minutes, Bernard then went into the medical tent and later walked into the locker room with a towel on his head. He was officially ruled out at halftime.

Overall, the Bills defense had mixed success in limiting the Bengals offense, giving up 21 points in the first half. The defense was already without linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a significant right leg injury in Week 5.

Bernard, 24, has played well in the starting middle linebacker role, taking over for five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason. The 2022 third-round pick leads the Bills in tackles (76) and is tied for second on the team in tackles for loss (six). He also receives the defensive play calls.

Without Bernard, the Bills used their dime package some and rookie Dorian Williams joined Tyrel Dodson at linebacker.