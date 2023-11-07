Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The signing comes as the Rams head into their bye week with Matthew Stafford nursing a UCL sprain in his thumb. He was unable to play in Week 9's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Brett Rypien started for Stafford and threw for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception as the Rams offense struggled.

Wentz last played for the Washington Commanders last season, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in eight games.