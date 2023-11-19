Cardinals' Rondale Moore scores on 48-yard catch from Kyler Murray

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Well, that was fast.

On the third play from scrimmage Sunday against the Houston Texans, Kyler Murray continued to show that he's back with a perfectly placed 48-yard bomb to wide receiver Rondale Moore for a touchdown.

Murray, out of shotgun, took the snap and went through his reads. After waiting about four seconds, he wound up and heaved a throw that led Moore, who had beaten Texans safety Jalen Pitre at around the 23-yard-line. Moore caught it and stepped in the end zone, and the extra point gave Arizona a 7-0 lead with 13:28 left in the first quarter.

The pass, which traveled 47 yards in the air, was the Cardinals' deepest-thrown passing touchdown since Week 9 of the 2020 season. It was the second-deepest touchdown pass of this season in the NFL.

It was also Moore's most air yards on a reception in his career. His high on air yards for a reception this season heading into Sunday was 14.