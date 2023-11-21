Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

Thomas sustained a knee injury on the first drive of the Saints' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings after playing only two snaps. He walked to the medical tent on the sideline and stayed in there for an extended period, then watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

Before the Saints went on their bye last week, coach Dennis Allen had indicated that Thomas' injury was "fairly significant."

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Saints signed defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to the practice squad.

Thomas, a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 39 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown this season.