Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is here and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, who is the league's most important player the rest of the way? Which teams are best set up to make a run? And with the Bears edging closer and closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, what's the latest on Justin Fields' future in Chicago? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 12.

Jump to a topic:

Fields' future | Important players going forward

Teams set up to make a playoff run

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What are you hearing about quarterback Justin Fields' future with the Bears?