          NFL Week 12 latest buzz, fantasy tips and upset predictions

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          Nov 22, 2023, 11:55 AM

          Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is here and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, who is the league's most important player the rest of the way? Which teams are best set up to make a run? And with the Bears edging closer and closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, what's the latest on Justin Fields' future in Chicago? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 12.

          Jump to a topic:
          Fields' future | Important players going forward
          Teams set up to make a playoff run
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What are you hearing about quarterback Justin Fields' future with the Bears?