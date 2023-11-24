Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered a noncontact injury to his right Achilles late in Friday's 34-13 win over the New York Jets, casting a dark cloud over an otherwise dominant performance from the Dolphins' defense.

Phillips went down late in the fourth quarter; the television replay showed what appeared to be his calf firing -- often a telling sign of a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and was visibly emotional on his way off the field.

The 2021 first-round pick played in just 8 of the Dolphins' 11 games this season but was tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks. Speaking to local media last week, Phillips said the injuries he dealt with earlier this season took a mental toll.

"It was really tough for me, I'm not going to lie, pretty much that month where I missed three and a half games essentially and was dealing with all those injuries," he said on November 13. "It's pretty crazy what it can do to you psychologically when it comes to confidence, when it comes to preparedness, just everything. I just felt like I was a shell of myself. Even when I was getting back onto the field, I was second-guessing everything."

Phillips medically retired after a series of injuries during his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA, before unretiring and transferring to the University of Miami. He had played in all 34 possible games during his first two seasons with the Dolphins, recording a team-high 15.5 sacks in that span.