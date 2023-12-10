Browns score quickly on Joe Flacco-David Njoku touchdown pass

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Quarterback Joe Flacco wasted no time putting the Cleveland Browns on the scoreboard against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

On the opening drive, Flacco completed all four of his passes, capped with a 34-yard touchdown pass off a third-and-1, play-action toss to tight end David Njoku, who broke wide open downfield. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Njoku had 10.2 yards of separation from the nearest defender on his touchdown catch. That is the second most on any Browns passing touchdown this season.

Flacco, who signed with the Browns last month after the season-ending shoulder injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson, is making his second start with Cleveland.

Last week, Flacco, 38, became the oldest player to throw a touchdown pass for the Browns.