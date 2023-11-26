Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said earlier in the week he needed 20 touches a game, that his violent running style served as an inspiration for his teammates.

Look no further than the All-Pro running back's 11th carry Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Breaking through the left side of the line with 12:41 to play in the second quarter, Jacobs issued a stiff-arm from Hades to Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and finished with a 63-yard touchdown run, the second-longest rush of his career.

The score gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead and was Jacobs' longest run of the season. Jacobs gained 37 yards after contact on the TD run, his second-most YAC on any rush of his career.