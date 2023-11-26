Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 28-17 lead on the Las Vegas Raiders early in the fourth quarter on Patrick Mahomes' 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie Rashee Rice.

On third-and-6, Rice caught a pass from Mahomes at the 35 and cut toward the left sideline, where he had a lane. Rice broke an attempted tackle by cornerback Nate Hobbs near the end zone and made his way in to give Mahomes his second TD pass of the game.

The 39-yard score was Mahomes' second-longest touchdown pass this season (behind a 46-yard score to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 7) and Rice became the first Chiefs wide receiver with at least 30 yards after catch on a receiving TD since JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 7 of 2022.